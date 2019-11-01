Apple TV 4K is just $90 for a limited time at AT&T (Reg. $179)

AT&T offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Streaming Media Player for $90 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $179. Today’s deal is easily a new all-time low price. With Apple TV+ launching today, AT&T is offering an aggressive discount on the streaming media player. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Put your savings to work and grab an Apple TV mount. This option from elago makes it easy to put your Apple TV out of sight, with three ways to mount and more. It easy offers an option for renters that doesn’t require any drilling or the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you prefer Fire TV, don’t forget that Amazon is offering notable discounts on various models to celebrate the start of November. You can check out all of our coverage right here for additional details.

Apple TV 4K features:

Apple TV 4K lets you watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR — and now it completes the picture with immersive sound from Dolby Atmos.3 Stream your favorite channels live. Enjoy great content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW, Hulu, and Netflix.4 And thanks to Siri, you can control it all with just your voice. Find sports from apps like NBA and MLB. Late-breaking news from apps like Bloomberg and CNN. And complete live-channel and on-demand packages from apps such as DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

