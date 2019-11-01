Add Sharp’s 40-inch 1080p Roku HDTV to your office at $170 ($50 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Sharp 40-inch 1080p Smart Roku HDTV for $169.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $220, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats the previous price cut by $5, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Sharp’s 40-inch HDTV is perfect for adding to a guest bedroom, office, or elsewhere in your home as a secondary display. It notably packs Roku smart functionality, allowing you to watch content from Netflix, Hulu, and more. As of last week, that now includes the Apple TV app. Ports enter in the form of three HDMI as well as a USB input. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Those who don’t need to grab as large of a TV can save a little extra by opting for TCL’s highly-rated 32-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $150 at Amazon. Going this route still lets you enjoy just about all of the lead deal’s functionality, just with a 32-inch panel rather than a 40-inch one.

We’re also spotting some other notable Roku deals should neither of the models above fit your needs. Right now you can grab Roku’s new Express HD at the Amazon all-time low of $24, as well as the refreshed Roku Ultra at $80. Or if you’re after a new TV, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit highlight VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K UHD model at $260.

Sharp 40-inch 1080p Smart Roku HDTV features:

Complete your home theater setup with this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV. The 1080p resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality, and a built-in Roku streaming program makes it easy to watch your favorite programming across a wide range of apps. Featuring DTS surround sound and a 178-degree viewing angle, this Sharp 40-inch LED smart TV delivers an immersive listening and viewing experience.

