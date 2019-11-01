Use Shure’s Lightning microphone to podcast with your iPhone at $79 ($20 off)

- Nov. 1st 2019 1:33 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone for $79 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $99, today’s offer is good for a 20% savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This microphone features a detachable desktop stand, giving you the flexibility to record just about anywhere. Not only is it compatible with Mac and PC, but an included Lightning cable means you can record straight to an iPhone or iPad. So for on-the-go podcasters, this a great tool to have in your mobile kit. Over 125 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More below.

If iPhone support isn’t a must, then you’ll definitely want to check out the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone. This well-reviewed microphone will only set you back $49 at Amazon and offers a similar compact form-factor at over 35% less than the lead deal.

Over at Guitar Center, we’re also seeing a variety of notable holiday deals now live, including microphones, hundreds of accessories, and much more.

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone features:

The gray MOTIV MV5 from Shure is a portable digital condenser microphone that has a detachable desktop stand. It can be used to capture audio on Mac or Windows computers, iPods, iPhones, iPads, iOS devices, and some Android devices in applications such as music, podcasting, video chats, and more.

