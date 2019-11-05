NEOGEO’s Mini console is ready for your collection at $50 shipped (Reg. $90)

Newegg is offering the NEOGEO Mini console for $49.99 shipped. Regularly around $90 at GameStop and Amazon, today’s deal is $30 below the going rate, $10 under our previous mention and the best we can find. Equipped with a 3.5-inch LCD screen, this mini console also has on-board controls and a stereo speaker. But the included HDMI port allows gamers to connect the machine to the big screen, while a pair of external inputs add support for the NEOGEO mini gamepads. It also comes loaded with 40 built-in SNK titles including Metal Slug, The King of Fighters and Fatal Fury, just to name a few. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 amazon customers. More details below.

As you might have gleaned from our launch coverage, the HDMI support here is quite notable but you will have to provide your own cable. A simple 3-foot AmazonBasics model will do the trick at $6, but you might want to give yourself more space to adjust your setup with a longer option like the 25-footer for $13 Prime shipped.

NEOGEO Mini Console:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug]. NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV!

