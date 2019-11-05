Samsung’s 65-inch QLED UHDTV is truly home theater-worthy at $600 off (New low)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Q90 65-inch Smart 4K HDR QLED UHDTV for $2,197.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart as well as for $2 more at Best Buy, and as part of Samsung’s Black Friday prices today promotion. While this TV originally sold for $3,500, we’ve more recently been noting a going rate of $2,800. Today’s offer is good for a $600 discount, saves you over 22%, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen on the 2019 model, and marks a new all-time low. For those truly in search of bringing home the silver screen experience, look no further than Samsung’s 65-inch Q90 TV. It touts a 4K-ready panel that’s supplemented by direct full array 16X dimming and Quantum HDR. AirPlay 2 stands out in terms of smart functionality, but there’s also Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Find four HDMI and three USB ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 170 customers. More below.

If getting higher-end image quality, better local dimming, and other features like AirPlay 2 integration aren’t worth the premium price on the lead model, consider Samsung’s 7 Series 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $678 instead. Sure this lower-cost alternative may not scream home theater like the Q90 series will, but it’ll still provide a notable experience for watching movies and more.

If you’re looking for a bit of a helping hand when it comes to finding the perfect TV, be sure to check out our guide on what to look for when shopping for home theater gear. Our TV Panel and resolution feature will help further explain the QLED technology in the featured deal, as well as how it compares to other standards on the market.

Samsung Q90 65-inch QLED UHDTV features:

Get a lifelike viewing experience with this 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K TV. Native 4K resolution and Quantum HDR 16X technology deliver breathtaking images with realistic details, vibrant colors and rich, deep shadows. This Samsung Smart 4K TV uses its 65-inch screen and Ultra Viewing Angle technology to deliver big, bold images that are easy to see from anywhere in the room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!