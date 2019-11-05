Amazon currently offers the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $54.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Offering a refreshed design compared to Western Digital’s previous iteration of My Passport drive, this model touts a compact build that can fit in the palm of your hand. It has also received some spec boosts as well, with WD’s latest portable hard drive featuring a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port for fast file transfers. WD also includes a three-year warranty. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Pocket some extra savings when trading off the WD reliability and enhanced SuperSpeed connectivity when grabbing Seagate’s Portable 2TB Hard Drive at $50. You’ll still bring home a compact form-factor will adding the same 2TB of storage into your mobile Mac or PC setup as the lead deal.

Western Digital has been on a roll this year with new releases. Not only did the company debut a refreshed My Passport drive as seen in the featured deal, but it also recently released its Black P10 for Xbox One HDD. In our hands-on review, we found it to be a compelling option for breathing new life into an older console that’s running out of disk space.

WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive features:

Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with Western Digital backup software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe

