Men’s Wearhouse Veteran’s Day Deals offers up to 50% outerwear, jeans, more

Men’s Wearhouse Veteran’s Day Deals offers 40% off jeans, 50% off outerwear, suit jackets from $40, and more. Prices are as marked. You can find deals on Lucky Brand, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Joseph Abboud, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Lucky Brand 221 Dark Wash Jeans that are currently marked down to $59, which is $40 off the original rate. Its dark wash will polish any fall casual look and its classic straight jeans are very trendy. It also has a perfect hem to easily roll, that way you can show off your fall kicks. Best of all, this style is infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

