Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Dark Gray or Silver for $96.92 shipped. That’s $30 off what you’d spend at Home Depot, a $23 savings compared to Amazon’s typical pricing, and is among the best offers we’ve seen there. If you haven’t upgraded to a smart door lock yet, August is a nice-looking and inexpensive option worth considering. Since the August ecosystem is quite extensive, you’ll be able to pick up an August Connect at some point in the future to add remote locking along several integrations like Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Amazon is offering the August Smart Keypad for $45 shipped. That’s $14 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is within 2 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Having used a smart deadbolt with passcode built-in for over two years, I can confidently say that 90% of the time I use the keypad instead of a smartphone to disarm it. This makes the August Smart Keypad a no-brainer in my book. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch smarts and score Kwikset’s Keyless Deadbolt for $41. Not only does it cost quite a bit less, you are still able to forget all about keys in favor of a passcode. As mentioned already, you will have to forego smartphone controls, but a passcode should be more than sufficient for many.

Oh, and if you’re on the hunt for a HomeKit-enabled smart lock, don’t forget Yale Assure is still on sale. It’s currently down to $152, which saves buyers $48+ off its regular rate.

August 3rd Generation Smart Lock features:

Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys

