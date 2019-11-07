Step your blender game up, Ninja’s Mega Kitchen System now $100 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja 72-Oz. Mega Kitchen Blender System (BL770) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200, this model fetches closer to $160 at Amazon where it is currently starting at $130. We haven’t seen it for any less in over a year now. From smoothies and ice cream to preparing meals, this blender can do it all. Features include a 1500-watt motor as well as a series of attachments: 6-blade assembly, a 4-blade assembly for food processing, dough blade and the “single-serve blade for individual cups.” It ships with a 64-oz. round bowl along with a pair of 16-oz. single serving blender cups. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Don’t need the full-on kitchen system? You can get nearly as much functionality with the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender at $74. While it doesn’t include as many attachments it will work just as well for your daily smoothies and is nearly as helpful when it comes to meal preparations. But if it’s just a individual-sized option you’re after, the Ninja Personal Blender for $40 shipped with solid ratings will certainly do the trick for much less.

Ninja 72-Oz. Mega Kitchen Blender System:

Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770 Blender: Mix, blend, juice and process all of your favorite foods with the amazingly high-powered Ninja Mega Kitchen System. Make smoothies in a hurry for you or the whole family, mix bread and dessert dough in mere seconds and cut your food prep time in half with the even chopping performance of the food processor attachment.

