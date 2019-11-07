Score a high-end Calphalon Self-Sharpening Knife Set at $100+ off today

Home Depot is now offering the Calphalon Contemporary Space Saving Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set for $90 shipped. Simply use coupon code 10OFFCUTLERYNOW at checkout to redeem the special price. This model is regularly $220 direct and from Amazon where it is now on sale for $110. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. Designed to maximize your countertop space, this sleek stained maple wood block houses an 11-piece knife set made from high-carbon, no-stain German and stamped Asian steel. It also has built-in ceramic sharpeners that “automatically sharpen knives with every use.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the brand name and space-saving design aren’t getting you excited here, despite being more than $100 off, consider this AmazonBasics model. It goes for just $60, includes even more knives/pieces and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 800 Amazon customers. Still too over-the-top for your needs? The AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set goes for just $25 and comes along with even better ratings.

Calphalon Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set:

Built-in ceramic sharpeners automatically sharpen knives with every use

Fully forged, high-carbon, no-stain German steel. (Steak knives made from stamped Asian steel)

Labeled handles for easy identification in the block

Full tang design for strength and balance

Contoured ergonomic handles for a secure grip

