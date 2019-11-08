AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Indoor Garden System up to $80 off + more from $25

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off garden systems and accessories. One standout from the bunch is the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden System for $98 shipped. Regularly up to $180, it is currently on sale for $130 direct from AeroGarden and listed at $134+ on Amazon. Today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This soil-free indoor gardening system will provide fresh herbs and veggies all year round using its built-in LED lighting system and non-GMO seed pods. Speaking of which, it ships with 23 biodegradable grow sponges and “6 endlessly fresh gourmet herbs: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil.” Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal can grow 6 plants at once up to 12-inches in height, but if you don’t need that kind of yield, take a look at the smaller models. The AeroGarden Sprout LED goes for $60 and will provide much of the same features as the Harvest Elite, but can only grow 3 plants at a time. Either way, it might be a good idea to expand your indoor crop yield with a AeroGarden Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Kit for under $12 Prime shipped.

Be sure to swing by today’s Home Depot Special Buys of the Day for additional deals on indoor gardening products starting from $25. Scrolling down past the garden sale, you’ll find a series of deals on holiday plants starting from $23 at up to 35% off as well.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden System:

The Harvest Elite Slim garden and Seed Starting System bundle lets you germinate up to 23 seedlings indoors, getting you ready for Spring planting in spite of the cold weather. You’ll love the Harvest Elite Slims sleek and slender shape (perfect for that empty windowsill) and beautiful stainless steel finish, and it’s easy to transplant your seedlings from the garden into your outdoor beds when the weather warms.

