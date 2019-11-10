Cross gifts off your list with Amazon’s up to 35% Crayola art set sale from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Crayola art sets by up to 35% with deals starting at under $6. Prime members will lock-in free delivery, which is also available otherwise on orders over $25. One standout is on the Crayola 140-piece Rainbow Art Set for $15.81. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and matches the second-best price we’ve seen in 2019. This art set includes 64 crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 40 washable markers, and 15 large pieces of paper. It all comes packed into a convenient carrying case for taking on-the-go. Plus, it’ll make a perfect gift for the inspiring artist in your life Shop the entire collection of deals right here, or head below for some additional top picks.

Other standouts in today’s Crayola sale:

Don’t forget that you can also save up to 30% on Marvel toys, coding kits, and much more from $4, today only.

Crayola 140-piece Rainbow Art Set features:

Keep all your art supplies in one place with the Crayola Inspiration Art Case. This premier art set has 140 pieces–crayons, colored pencils, markers, and drawing paper–all organized into a durable storage case that you can bring with you.

