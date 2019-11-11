This mount secures your projector to the wall or ceiling for $20.50

Value Max (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mount-It! Wall or Ceiling Projector Mount for $20.53 Prime shipped when the code MOUNT20PRJ is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$35 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re building the ultimate home theater, it’s never complete without a mounted projector. This model can put the projector on your wall or ceiling, providing a multitude of ways to set it up. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, if mounting on the wall doesn’t tickle your fancy, the VIVO Universal Adjustable White Ceiling Projector Mount is a great alternative. At $16 Prime shipped, you’ll still bag nearly $6 in extra savings here while being able to easily mount your projector to the ceiling.

Be sure to check out Optoma’s new CinemaX P1 Smart 4K Laser Projector that aims to eliminate your TV. With 3,000 ANSI lumens of output, it’s perfect for just about any lighting scenario.

Mount-It! Projector Mount features:

3-In-1 universal projector wall mount bracket: 1. Flush ceiling installation, 2. Telescoping arm ceiling installation, 3. Wall installation Universal design Compatible with all monitors in the market. The mounting holes on projector must be between 8.85″ And 12.40″.

