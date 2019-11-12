Following yesterday’s The Mandalorian sale, ComiXology is back with another batch of digital graphic novels and single issue reads this week. Amongst its deals, the Dark Horse Avatar and Korra sale is catching our eye with 50% off a collection of titles. A great way to dive into the Avatar: The Last Airbender deals is with The Search Part 1 at $3.49. Usually selling for $7, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy of this graphic novel. Avatar is a fan favorite series for so many, and despite the praise it usually receives, there’s a few unanswered questions left by the end. This digital comic looks to answer one of those, as Aang and the gang will go on a quest to find out what happened to Fire Lord Zuko’s mother. Head below for even more deals from the Avatar and Korra sale, as well as additional discounted comics.

DC fans also have something to be excited about today, as ComiXology is rolling out a notable selection of Green Lantern titles. Deals in the sale start from under $1, but one standout is on Green Lantern Earth One Vol. 1 for $5.99. Down from $17, today’s offer saves you 65% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Other notable comic deals today:

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!