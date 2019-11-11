To celebrate the release of The Mandalorian tomorrow, ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel’s Star Wars Bounty Hunters comics with deals starting at $3. One standout is on Boba Fett: Death, Lies, and Treachery at $3.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Usually fetching $10, today’s offer will save you 60% and marks the lowest we’ve tracked on a digital copy. Boba Fett is arguably the most well-known bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away. So diving into this 145-page comic is a great way to learn more about the infamous outlaw as he tracks down an intergalactic magician who’s been twisted with the Hutt gangsters. Head below for additional Mandalorian comics or just shop the entire sale right here.

Another notable offering today at ComiXology is on the Star Wars Starter Bundle at $19.99. That’s 74% off what you’d normally pay and the best offer we’ve tracked on this collection of comics. Included in this bundle are ten different graphic novels spanning across several eras in the Star Wars timeline. It’s a perfect buy for those looking to fill their library with the Marvel Star Wars essentials. Find more standouts from the featured sale down below.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing various Disney comics on sale from $1 as well as notable deals on DC novels, Zelda or Overwatch art books, and more.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!