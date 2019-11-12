The Roav Viva is currently on sale for $20 to add Alexa + charging to your car

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Viva for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code BFROAVV29 is used and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its over-$35 going rate and is a match for our last mention. The Roav Viva will add Alexa to your vehicle while also giving you two USB charging ports to keep devices topped off. Ask Amazon’s assistant for directions, to call your spouse, or to play your favorite tune. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Now, if it’s just car charging you’re after, be sure to check out Anker’s 2-port option for $8 Prime shipped. Sure, you’ll lose out on Alexa, but being able to top your device off is much more important.

We have a slew of other Anker deals on sale still for Singles Day, so be sure to swing by that post and check it out.

Anker Roav Viva features:

Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported. Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements — all hands-free. 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification. Dual USB ports equipped with Anker’s technology deliver the fast possible charge to driver and passenger.

