Anker Singles Day Sale: USB-C chargers, speakers, Mac accessories, more from $11

Anker’s Singles Day sale is now live with notable deals on the brand’s latest accessories and more at Amazon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new 18W PowerPort III Nano USB-C Wall Charger for $15.99. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first price drop since it was announced. With a footprint smaller than Apple’s official wall charger, this model offers USB-C connectivity and 18W charging speeds. Great if you’re rocking the latest iPhones or Pixel 4. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Another standout is a two-pack of eufy Dimmable Lumos White Smart Bulbs for $22.09 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally selling for $34, that’s good for a $4 savings on each smart bulb and matches the previous Amazon all-time low. For comparison, a single pack goes for $13. Rated 4/5 stars from over 800 customers.
Other notable Anker deals include:
- eufy Cam E: $130 (Reg. $230)
- w/ code EUFY86CM
- 3-ft. MFi Lightning Cable: $11 (Reg. $13)
- SoundBuds Sport NB10 Bluetooth Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $30)
- 2-pack Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speakers: $35 (Reg. $50)
- PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub: $30 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code ANKERA775
- PowerExpand+ USB-C to HDMI Adapter: $14 (Reg. $20)
- 60W USB C Desktop Charger: $33 (Reg. $50)
- PowerPort Strip 12 with 3 USB Ports: $26 (Reg. $33)
- PowerPort Strip PD 2 mini: $25 (Reg. $33)
- PowerCore+ 26800mAh USB-C PD Battery: $100 (Reg. $130)
- PowerWave 7.5W Qi Pad: $15 (Reg. $22)
- Roav SmartCharge Spectrum Dual USB Car Charger: $17 (Reg. $20)
- w/ code BFROAVF69
Weighing just 30g, about the same as a AA battery; you’ve never seen a charger this powerful, be this small. And thanks to the revolutionary size, it fits easily into your pocket or bag for high-speed charging with unprecedented portability. Give all your USB-C phones and tablets (including iPhone and iPad) a blazing-fast power boost, with Power Delivery providing a high-speed charge. Optimized to work flawlessly with USB-C smartphones, tablets, and more, so now you can charge all of your mobile devices via a single ultra-portable charger.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!