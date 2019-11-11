Anker Singles Day Sale: USB-C chargers, speakers, Mac accessories, more from $11

- Nov. 11th 2019 3:01 pm ET

0

Anker’s Singles Day sale is now live with notable deals on the brand’s latest accessories and more at Amazon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new 18W PowerPort III Nano USB-C Wall Charger for $15.99. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first price drop since it was announced. With a footprint smaller than Apple’s official wall charger, this model offers USB-C connectivity and 18W charging speeds. Great if you’re rocking the latest iPhones or Pixel 4. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Another standout is a two-pack of eufy Dimmable Lumos White Smart Bulbs for $22.09 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally selling for $34, that’s good for a $4 savings on each smart bulb and matches the previous Amazon all-time low. For comparison, a single pack goes for $13. Rated 4/5 stars from over 800 customers.  

Other notable Anker deals include:

Weighing just 30g, about the same as a AA battery; you’ve never seen a charger this powerful, be this small. And thanks to the revolutionary size, it fits easily into your pocket or bag for high-speed charging with unprecedented portability. Give all your USB-C phones and tablets (including iPhone and iPad) a blazing-fast power boost, with Power Delivery providing a high-speed charge. Optimized to work flawlessly with USB-C smartphones, tablets, and more, so now you can charge all of your mobile devices via a single ultra-portable charger.

