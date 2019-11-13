Air fryers on sale for $30 shipped: Chefman and Bella models now up to 25% off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chefman 2.5-L. Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80 at Best Buy, this model can be found for around $40 right now via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. While it might not be large enough to feed the whole family from one pot, it is great for side dishes or just crisping up some fries. Features include adjustable temperature settings, dishwasher-safe removable parts, a cool touch housing, built-in timer and an LCD display to control it all. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

However, Best Buy is also offering the Bella Pro Series 3.5-Qt. Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this is also the lowest price we can find on the 4+ star rated air fryer. As you can see, this one has an even larger capacity than the model above, but it will take up more space on your counter and still isn’t large enough to cook an entire meal for the family at once.

As we mentioned above, today’s deals are some of the most affordable air fryers we can find (in any size really). So unless you specifically require a larger model, today’s deals are worth a closer look. Just make sure you have a pair of tongs on hand so you can safely remove and put food in to the frying basket. This pair for $6.50 might do the trick, but you should consider the best-selling stainless steel set at $13 Prime shipped.

Chefman 2.5-L. Digital Air Fryer:

Make crispy healthy foods with this 2.5L Chefman digital air fryer. The programmable temperature control goes from 175 to 400 degrees F and lets you adjust the heat level to the type of food, while the large basket capacity ensures sufficient room for big batches. This Chefman digital air fryer has an automatic shutoff feature for safety.

