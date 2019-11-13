GoPro Seeker Backpack offers dedicated MacBook storage, more for $120 shipped

Amazon offers the GoPro Seeker Backpack for $119.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Regularly $150, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is GoPro’s official backpack, which offers a soft-lined compartment with room for up to five GoPro cameras, multiple batteries, and microSD cards. There’s also dedicated storage for a MacBook or iPad, additional accessories, and more. If you’re an avid GoPro content creator, having a backpack like this is a must-have. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a GoPro accessory bundle. For $18, you can score this 20-piece kit that delivers a number of must-have mounts, stickies, floaters, and more. Best of all, it comes with a dedicated carrying case, so if you need to drop the Seeker bag above, you’ll still have protection while on-the-go. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

GoPro Seeker Backpack features:

​Customizable soft lined compartment stores up to Five GoPro cameras, multiple batteries and microSD cards

Hydration and laptop compartment fits bladders up to 2 litres or laptops up to 15 inches

​Removable chest mount lets you shoot hands free footage from your point of view

​Adjustable shoulder mount keeps your GoPro within reach and ready to capture the action

​Specially designed to let you capture over-the-shoulder shots using an extended 3 way or EL grande

