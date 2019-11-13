Modern aesthetics make Kwikset’s $108 Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt stand out

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $108.29 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s up to $70 off when comparing with what you’d spend at Focus Camera. Today’s deal is a match for the best we’ve tracked in months. When it comes to looks, this deadbolt stands on its own with a unique, simple, and modern aesthetic. It can store up to 16 different user codes, leaving you with plenty to give to close friends and family members. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Go all-in on a modern look with Kwikset’s Halifax Door Handle at $25. It mirrors what’s seen in the featured image, allowing you to truly capture what is shown in marketing photos. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 230 Amazon shoppers.

Since you’re boosting security with a new deadbolt, you may be interested in Ring Peephole Cam for $130 when using code ALT25 at checkout. In addition to app-based viewing, you’ll also features a built-in peephole, allowing you to easily see who’s at the door even if you don’t have a smartphone around.

Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Modern Design – Sleek, low-profile design with a glass-like surface

Keyless Convenience – Enter your home with user codes instead of having to carry keys

User Codes – Up to 16 customizable user codes and master code option for increased security

SecureScreen – Patented technology to help prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen

9V Backup Power – Use a 9V battery as backup power in case the batteries run out

