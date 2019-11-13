Home Depot offers up to 50% off Milwaukee, DEWALT, and Ryobi tools from $20

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off Milwaukee, DEWALT, and Ryobi tools. The deals start at $20 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the M12 12V 2-Tool Kit for $99. Originally $189, today’s deal is around 33% off the regular going rate and a match for the best that we’ve seen. This all-in-one kit includes a drill/driver, multi-tool, and two batteries. It’s perfect for small projects around the house. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another notable standout is Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ Cordless Tool Combo Kit for $299. It typically sells for around $400 and offers $650 worth of original value. There’s everything you need here to jumpstart your DIY tasks, including nine tools, two batteries, a charger, and accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,300 Home Depot reviewers.

Be sure to swing by Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day landing page for additional deals from $20 on DEWALT, Ryobi, and Milwaukee multi-tools and accessories.

Milwaukee 2-tool Combo Kit features:

Get the job done right with the M12 Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit. This versatile kit includes the Multi-Tool and 3/8 in. Drill Driver. The innovative M12 cordless system delivers the power and torque needed for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest places. Powered by red lithium, the M12 cordless system offers unmatched power, speed, and tool belt portability. M12 system offers over 80 plus tools on one battery platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!