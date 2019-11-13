TOMS Flash Sale takes 25% off trending boots for both men and women

Ending tomorrow, TOMS takes 25% off trending boots for fall with code 25BOOTS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The men’s Pull Up Leather Chukka Boots are on sale for $105, which is $35 off the original rate. I love a chukka boot because of how versatile they are. You can easily pair this style with jeans or khakis alike. This style features a waterproof exterior and a flannel lining for added warmth. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction on an array of surfaces. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from TOMS Boot Sale.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

