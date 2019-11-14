Today’s Gold Box tool sale keeps the yard tidy from $47 (up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Handy (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off its home and outdoor tools. One standout here is the SuperHandy 3-in-1 Wood Chipper Shredder for $429.99 shipped. That’s a massive $140 off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on the Amazon exclusive. Ideal for heavy-duty fall/winter yard clean-up, this unit features a top hopper for chipping/shredding as well as a side chute for small branches/limbs. You’re looking at a 7 HP 212cc horizontal 4-stroke single cylinder gas powered engine with a 3-year limited warranty. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more outdoor tool deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, understandably, today’s lead is certainly going to be overkill for some. If that’s the case, take a look at the Sun Joe 15-Amp 1.7-Inch Electric Silent Wood Chipper/Shredder for $173 shipped. It carries solid ratings and, while not nearly as robust as today’s featured offer, it will certainly take care of your basic backyard clean-ups and the like.

From growlers and coolers to augers, extensions cables and more, today’s outdoor tool Gold Box is filled with notable deals. You can browse through everything right here for deals starting from $47 at up to 50% off. And then swing by our Green Deals for some more eco-friendly options.

SuperHandy 3-in-1 Wood Chipper Shredder:

This 3-in-1 unit Wood Chipper Shredder design comes with a top Hopper for 1/2″ MAX volume Chipping/Shredding; Side Chute for 3″ MAX small branch/limbs & access to the back vacuum inlet for leaf loading for easy mulching w/ the purchase of a Vacuum Kit (SOLD SEPARATELY). Our Wood Chipper Shredder comes has a powerful recoil starting 7 HP 212cc Horizontal 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHV Gas Powered Engine, handling up to 3″ diameter wood without a problem.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!