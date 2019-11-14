NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Router drops to $250 ($50 off), more from $160

Amazon offers the NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, matches the second-best we’ve seen, and comes within $4 of the all-time low. This 802.11ac router is packed with features geared towards enhancing your gaming experience like bandwidth allocation, a customizable geofilter, built-in VPN, and more. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 2,600Mbps of concurrent download speeds across its dual-band channels. Plus, there’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports to take advantage of. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon today, we’re seeing the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender for $159.99 shipped. On sale at Best Buy, as well. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer allows you to take advantage of a 20% discount. This is the best we’ve seen since Prime Day. With the ability to expand your network an additional 2,500-square feet, this range extender sports upwards of 3,000Mb/s network throughput. Over 520 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those looking for a more affordable way to blanket their home in mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi can snags Tenda’s 2-node System for $56 (save 20%). For the latest and greatest, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router features:

Enjoy seamless connectivity when playing online games with this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router. Local connection options and the ability to choose preferred servers help limit game lag, while the Internet utilization monitor lets you keep track of devices that might be using too much bandwidth. With a customizable dashboard, this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router shows usage data and other key details so you can optimize your gaming experience.

