Segway’s dual-battery electric scooter drops to $349 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

- Nov. 14th 2019 2:18 pm ET

Segway via Newegg offers its ES3 Electric Scooter in certified refurbished condition for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $600 in new condition. We are expecting it to hit $500 for Black Friday at Costco. Today’s deal is the best we can find from a trusted retailer currently. Thanks to dual batteries built-in with 374Wh of capacity, there is plenty of juice here to cruise around town. Notable specs include up to 15.5-MPH speeds and a total range of up to 28-miles. It can also carry most adults, capping out at a 220-pound capacity. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you prefer a new condition model, and willing to give up the Segway name, consider going with the Gotrax Electric Scooter instead. It’s currently around $300, making it a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. Notable specs include up to 15.5-MPH speeds and a total range up to 12.5-miles. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon customers.

Segway ES3 Electric Scooter features:

  • Powerful Dual Lithium Batteries with 374Wh Capacity
  • Max Speed: 15.5 Mph, Typical Range 28 Miles
  • Motor: 600W, UL 2272 Standard
  • Weight Capacity: 220 lbs, Recommended for Ages 14+
  • Product Dimensions: 40″ (L) x 17″ (W) x 45″ (H)

