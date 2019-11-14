This shape-shifting sofa converts into a sleeper and is just $131 shipped

- Nov. 14th 2019 4:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa (RNE-3S-CC-SET) for $130.83 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This affordable piece of furniture serves as both a sofa and sleeper. Adjusting is simple, and the piece is certain to help deliver a modern look to any space. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work with two Furinno End Tables priced at just $23. Installation is said to require no tools and take just 5 minutes. Once assembled, they’ll stand 19.6-inches high and 15.6-inches both wide and deep.

If all of these pieces are going in the living room, be sure to look at this modern 3-in-1 TV stand that’s currently marked down to $105 at Walmart. It currently sells for $200 at Best Buy, yielding up to 50% in savings.

Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa features:

  • Perfectly sized for small spaces and the simple yet unique contemporary design lends a relaxed and sophisticated look.
  • Upholstered in quality polyester fabric with Modern design
  • Multi-Fuctions Living Room Sofa easy converts from sitting to lounging and sleeping position.
  • Easy set up by Click-Clack Technology

