Amazon’s best-selling DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem is down to $45 (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $44.99 shipped. Having dropped from $62, a price you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer matches the 2019 all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since February. For comparison, Walmart and Target still have it sitting at $75. Standout features here include up to 300Mb/s download speeds across its four channels and support for Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your ISP to confirm compatibility just in case. You’re also looking at saving up to $120 per year by ditching the rental modem from your setup. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 7,100 customers and is a #1 best-seller. More details below.

Today’s lead offer is about as low as you’ll find on a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem these days at Amazon, for comparison. Though a great way to use some of your savings from the NETGEAR modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Router on sale for $250 ($50 off), as well as more from $160.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM500 High Speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 680Mbps – 16 downstream & 4 upstream channels. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more.

