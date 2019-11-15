Throughout the week, we’ve seen many of the last major retailers drop their Black Friday ads. Now with just two weeks until the shopping holiday, we’re getting a look at what’s in store from Newegg. While consumer tech is more than covered, we’re now seeing some enticing offerings on PCs, gaming peripherals, other computer hardware, and more. Head below for a closer look at the 2019 Black Friday ad, as well as for some of our top picks from Newegg this year.

Newegg kicks off five days of deals

Without physical storefronts to slow Newegg down, the retailer will begin offering its Thanksgiving week deals starting on Monday, November 25th, this year. Offers are slated to run throughout a five-day window before finally wrapping up on Saturday, November 30th.

Upon first diving into this year’s Black Friday ad, Newegg greets you with a selection of laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and other gaming accessories. There’s deals upwards of 32% off to take advantage of, offering some massive discounts for those who want to pick up a pre-built machine. PC components are prominently displayed throughout the ad, as well. There’s everything from motherboards and processors to graphics cards, RAM, and cases all receiving price cuts.

Networking accessories are getting some big-time discounts here, too. NETGEAR will have several of its Wi-Fi routers and cable modems included in the sale, like the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router at $380, down from $500. Options from brands like Tenda Nova, ASUS, and more will also drop in price.

Other notable deals include:

Newegg Black Friday ad

