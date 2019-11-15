Xbox One Gears 5 Controller already under holiday pricing at $52 (Reg. $75)

Rushhourwholesaler (95.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One Wireless Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition Controller for $51.99 shipped. Regularly $75 directly from Microsoft, it is currently on sale for $65 over at Amazon where it is has never gone for less. Microsoft mentioned this one in its Black Friday preview as the recipient of an upcoming $20 price drop, but you can already get it for $23 off right now. Featuring a snow weathered armor design with the cog insignia, it also comes with a bonus ice Kait character skin and all the usual fixings from the current generation wireless controllers. But you can get a much better look in our unboxing video right here. More details below.

In case you missed it earlier this week, we already also seeing the Night Ops edition down at $51 as well as the standard edition black model at $40. Both of which are either matching or beating the expected upcoming Black Friday prices and would make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Speaking of Black Friday Xbox deals, you can browse through the entire preview right here but we also saw notable console offers today in the Newegg and Sam’s Club ads, among many others previously. Here’s everything you need to know from X019 on GamePass, xCloud and more. But don’t forget to swing by today’s games roundup for the rest of today’s best deals.

Xbox One Wireless Gears 5 Kait Diaz Controller:

Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller kait diaz limited Edition, Featuring a snow weathered armor design with cog insignia

Comes with bonus ice kait character Skin

An etched trigger grip and rubberized diamond grip help you hang on during the toughest battles

Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app

