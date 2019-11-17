Score off-season savings on this affordable Greenworks Electric Trimmer at $34

Amazon offers the Greenworks 18-inch 10A Corded Electric String Trimmer for $33.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $50 with today’s deal being a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. This model sports a corded design backed by a 10A electric motor. It’s designed to cut down an 18-inch path, which is great for light detail work around your property. It also weighs in at just 13-pounds, so it’s not too heavy when you’re moving from location to location or around flowerbeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Be sure to note that this is a cordless model, so you’ll need an extension cord rated for outdoor work. We recommend this option from Amazon with 50-feet of length for $15. That should be plenty of range for most yards designed for this string trimmer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Greenworks 18-Inch 10 Amp Corded String Trimmer features:
- 10Amp motor with straight shaft and .080 dual line bump feed
- Light weight and simple electric start with cord lock feature makes it easy to use
- Large 18″ cutting path helps speed up the trimming process
- Cushion and over-mold grip and handle for operator comfort with auxiliary handle for more control when trimming. Compatible GreenWorks Replacement Spool, Model 29622
- Quick-connect coupler allows for easy attachment changes and fits various name brands
