Score off-season savings on this affordable Greenworks Electric Trimmer at $34

Amazon offers the Greenworks 18-inch 10A Corded Electric String Trimmer for $33.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $50 with today’s deal being a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. This model sports a corded design backed by a 10A electric motor. It’s designed to cut down an 18-inch path, which is great for light detail work around your property. It also weighs in at just 13-pounds, so it’s not too heavy when you’re moving from location to location or around flowerbeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Be sure to note that this is a cordless model, so you’ll need an extension cord rated for outdoor work. We recommend this option from Amazon with 50-feet of length for $15. That should be plenty of range for most yards designed for this string trimmer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Greenworks 18-Inch 10 Amp Corded String Trimmer features:

10Amp motor with straight shaft and .080 dual line bump feed

Light weight and simple electric start with cord lock feature makes it easy to use

Large 18″ cutting path helps speed up the trimming process

Cushion and over-mold grip and handle for operator comfort with auxiliary handle for more control when trimming. Compatible GreenWorks Replacement Spool, Model 29622

Quick-connect coupler allows for easy attachment changes and fits various name brands

