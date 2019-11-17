Amazon’s one-day sale has Louisville ladders up to 35% off priced from $127

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking upwards of 35% off a selection of Louisville ladders. Deals start at $127.39 in the sale, with the Elite Aluminum Attic Ladder. Down from $196, today’s offer is good for a nearly $70 discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $14, and is the best Amazon price to date. Featuring a 375-pound maximum weight, this attic ladder fits various ceilings ranging from under eight-feet up to 10.3-foot clearings. There’s also a built-in gas cylinder system which is said to provide more clearance space, effortless opening and closing, and eliminates door slamming. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 145 customers. Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more.
Louisville Elite Aluminum Attic Ladder features:
This Louisville Ladder Aluminum Attic ladder helps homeowners reach additional storage space. Homeowners looking to find extra storage space will find that the Louisville Attic ladder model AA2210 number has many user-friendly features. The Louisville aluminum attic ladder allows a wider clearance to reach the storage space easily. It utilizes a gas cylinder instead of a traditional spring mechanism.
