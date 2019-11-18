Chefman’s 6.3-Qt. Air Fryer is also a rotisserie and more at $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Chefman 6.3-quart Digital Air Fryer plus Rotisserie for $89.99 shipped. This is down from its $130 going rate and is a new all-time low on Amazon. Offering up multiple ways to cook your dinner, this air fryer also works as a rotisserie, dehydrator, and convection oven. With a 6.3-quart capacity, there’s enough room to feed the entire family in one fell swoop. One great thing to try with the dehydrator is to put marshmallows in and make your own Lucky Charms at home, which is something I highly recommend doing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With just a bit of your savings, this cookbook is a must-have. It’s only $12.50 Prime shipped, however, Kindle Unlimited subscribers can read the book at no cost. If you’re not a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, well, it’s currently on sale for 50% off when you purchase six months of the service.

Ditch the 6.3-quart capacity and multi-format cooking to save some serious cash. Dash’s 2.2-quart Air Fryer is $50 shipped at Amazon. You’ll lose out on rotisserie, dehydration, and convection cooking here, so do keep that in mind.

Chefman Digital Air Fryer features:

This versatile product functions as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator, perfect for nearly any cooking task. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or dehydrate that leftover pineapple you’ve been meaning to eat. This multi-functional airfryer cooks faster than an oven and does not require preheating, while helping you achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. The capacitive touch screen display is easy to use; temperature range of 90-400 degrees and 8 preset options make any kitchen task easy – from frying and roasting to dehydrating and baking!

