Get a $20 gift card for $15 in the Starbucks App right now (iOS or Android)

You can now score $20 in Starbucks credit for $15. Simply purchase a $15 gift card via the Starbucks app on iOS or Android using MasterCard as your payment method. You will then receive a bonus free $5 digital Starbucks gift card. Just be sure to select “other” in the amount section when purchasing the gift card and then enter $15. If you use the Starbucks app on a regular basis, you might as well load it up with some free credit while you have a chance. The promotion will be live until November 22nd or “until supplies last.” More details and instructions below.

Instruction for Gift Card Promotion:

First, visit Starbucks.com or the Starbucks app. You will need internet access to complete this step. Second, fill out the required fields and purchase a Starbucks eGift Card of $15 or more using your Mastercard. You must use a unique email address and a unique MasterCard account number when you purchase the eGift. More details here

Starbucks Promo Offer Terms:

Read the following terms to see how you can get a promotional $5 Starbucks eGift Card (“Promotional Gift”) while supplies last. Starbucks will give away 150,000 Promotional Gifts between 11/18/19 and 11/22/19. To receive a Promotional Gift, you must purchase a Starbucks eGift for $10+ using Mastercard and meet other eligibility requirements below. Limit one Promotional Gift per person.

