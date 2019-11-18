Guinness World Records 2020 is down to a low of $7.50 Prime shipped or less

Amazon is offering the Guinness World Records 2020 Book for $7.49 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart, and Target shoppers can get it for as low as $7.11 with REDcard. This is down 50% from its regular rate of $15 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wondered what the world record was for the person who held their breath for the longest, had the longest hair, grew the biggest pumpkin, or tallest Christmas tree…well, this book is for you. It’s already a #1 best-seller on Amazon, so do yourself a favor and pick up this conversation piece before Thanksgiving comes around. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Wondering what 2019’s records were? The Guinness World Records 2019 Book is also just $7.50 Prime shipped, making it a great addition here. See who beat what records from the previous holder, and follow the progression through the years.

Ever Wonder Why?: Here Are the Answers! is another great book to pick up. It’s $7 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering up answers to some of life’s best questions.

Guinness World Records 2020 features:

Fully revised and updated, the record-breaking compendium of superlatives is back and bursting with facts, figures and incredible stories – each one selected to inspire you to learn about the fascinating world we live in… and to break records of your own.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!