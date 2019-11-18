An Amazon low strikes this all-black wooden desk chair: $99 (Reg. $125)

- Nov. 18th 2019 2:31 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Office Star Wood Bankers Desk Chair for $98.94 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. Bring some class to your office with this wooden chair. It’s both height- and tilt-adjustable, providing a wide range of settings that should suit most owner’s needs. A vinyl seat aims to deliver comfort and wooden arms are in place for support. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’d be alright with a standard look, check out the Furmax Office Chair. With a low price of $40, it’s no wonder this chair is an Amazon #1 best-seller. It supports up to 265-pounds of weight and features a mesh back for breathability.

Since you’re shaking things up in the office, why not automate a lamp or fan with two TP-Link Mini Smart Plugs for $22.50 (25% off). We spotted this deal an hour or two ago and discounted prices make now a great time to scoop these smart plugs up.

Office Star Wood Bankers Desk Chair features:

  • Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment
  • Locking Tilt Control with Adjustable Tilt Tension
  • Wood Arms
  • Wood Covered Steel Base with Dual Wheel Carpet Casters
  • Black Finish

