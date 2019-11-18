Save big on prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB at $345, today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various Apple 2015 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB models for $344.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Apple originally charged $949 for this model. Today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention. Apple’s original iPad Pro still offers some solid value for students going back to school or kids that don’t need the latest tech. Going the refurbished route saves you some substantial cash as well. Notable features include a 12.9-inch Retina display, Touch ID, A9X chip, Apple Pencil support, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an Apple Pencil to make the most of your new setup. Apple Pencil is great for taking notes if you’re a student, annotating documents, and a number of other school-related tasks.

Notable features include:

12.9 inch Retina Display, 2732 x 2048 Resolution, F ully laminated Display

ully laminated A9X chip with 64bit architecture, M9 coprocessor

8 MP iSight Camera, Four-Speaker Audio

Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life

iPad Pro Supports Apple Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

