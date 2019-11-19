Pick up fall grocery essentials at Amazon from $9: RXBAR, Quaker, Campbell’s, more

- Nov. 19th 2019 8:34 am ET

From $9
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% on grocery fall favorites including various popular brands. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. The best deals start at around $9 with a number of new Amazon all-time low prices. Our top pick is a 12-pack of RXBAR Maple Sea Salt Protein Bars for $11.05 when using Subscribe & Save. Be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to have this order show up at your door each month. You’d typically pay around $20 for this bundle with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. RXBARs are made from gluten-free ingredients, all of which are always clearly written on the label. It’s a great breakfast replacement or can easily be a snack throughout your day. Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more grocery deals.

Other notable deals include:

More on RXBARs:

  • ANYTIME HIGH PROTEIN SNACK: It’s always the perfect time for a wholesome snack. That’s why we suggest trying this real food protein bar for breakfast time, lunch time, or as a pre or post workout snack. Eat the whole snack bar or save some for later.
  • GLUTEN FREE AND GUILT FREE SNACK: Paleo, check. Whole30, check. Guilt and gluten- free, double check. RXBARs are the perfect protein bar for any healthy lifestyle. Check out RX Nut Butter for a keto snack option.
  • ON-THE-GO PROTEIN PACKED FUEL: RXBARs are great for the office, on-the-go snacks, or just a wholesome treat. Grab one bar for a protein-packed pre or post workout snack and get the energy you need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
RXBAR

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp