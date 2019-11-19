Pick up fall grocery essentials at Amazon from $9: RXBAR, Quaker, Campbell’s, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% on grocery fall favorites including various popular brands. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. The best deals start at around $9 with a number of new Amazon all-time low prices. Our top pick is a 12-pack of RXBAR Maple Sea Salt Protein Bars for $11.05 when using Subscribe & Save. Be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to have this order show up at your door each month. You’d typically pay around $20 for this bundle with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. RXBARs are made from gluten-free ingredients, all of which are always clearly written on the label. It’s a great breakfast replacement or can easily be a snack throughout your day. Rated 4/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more grocery deals.
Other notable deals include:
- 40-count Snack Pack: from $13 (Reg. $20)
- 30-pack Grandma’s Cookies: from $10 (Reg. $15)
- 40-pack White Cheddar Popcorn: from $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- 40-pack Quaker Cheddar Snack Mix: from $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- 8-pack Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup: from $9 (Reg. $12)
- 12-pack Lipton Instant Soup Mix: from $13 (Reg. $20)
- …and more!
More on RXBARs:
- ANYTIME HIGH PROTEIN SNACK: It’s always the perfect time for a wholesome snack. That’s why we suggest trying this real food protein bar for breakfast time, lunch time, or as a pre or post workout snack. Eat the whole snack bar or save some for later.
- GLUTEN FREE AND GUILT FREE SNACK: Paleo, check. Whole30, check. Guilt and gluten- free, double check. RXBARs are the perfect protein bar for any healthy lifestyle. Check out RX Nut Butter for a keto snack option.
- ON-THE-GO PROTEIN PACKED FUEL: RXBARs are great for the office, on-the-go snacks, or just a wholesome treat. Grab one bar for a protein-packed pre or post workout snack and get the energy you need.
