Join Sam’s Club and get over $100 in savings before Black Friday from $30

Groupon is offering a 12-month Sam’s Club membership bundled with various gift cards and free items from $30. You’ll find up to $109 in value through these bundles. Sam’s Club is one of the nation’s largest wholesale retailers, often offering discounts that other stores just can’t match. I personally love shopping at Sam’s for just about everything, but especially for the TV and Apple discounts that they always run. We recently took a look at Sam’s Black Friday ad which is filled with App Store gift card sales and more, but is limited to members only (which this sale helps with!) Keep reading to find the full breakdown of options along with terms and conditions.

Sam’s Club Membership Bundles:

$30 bundle includes: One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value) Complimentary household card $5 eGift card online or in-club $25 eGift card delivered via email After first SamsClub.com purchase of $25+ Must be made in first 30 days of membership Free rotisserie chicken ($4.98 value)

bundle includes: $45 bundle includes: One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value) Complimentary household card $10 eGift card online or in-club $25 eGift card delivered via email After first SamsClub.com purchase of $25+ Must be made in first 30 days of membership Free rotisserie chicken Free Member’s Mark baguettes or french bread (2-pack) Free Member’s Mark prepared macaroni and cheese Free Member’s Mark fresh apple, pecan, or french silk pie

bundle includes:

Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid for new Sam’s Club Members only; not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to October 15, 2019. To check your renewal date, please check your billing statement or your online account, or CHAT with an associate. Please have your membership card or statement on hand. Offer valid for U.S. Sam’s Clubs only; not valid in Puerto Rico. Membership will be opted-in to auto-renewal program upon first transaction.

