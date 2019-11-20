Don’t wait for Black Friday, DualShock 4 controllers are already $35 shipped

- Nov. 20th 2019 12:42 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $44+ $35
0

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 at $34.99 shipped. Simply log in to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD6 at checkout. Today’s deal $25 under the $60 MSRP and $4 under the best advertised Black Friday 2019 price. It is also about $10 under the current Amazon listing. You can expect all the usual fixings on this current generation DS4 including the multi-touch click pad, built-in speaker, a stereo headset jack and more. All of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Not only are the DualShock 4 deals already beating the upcoming Black Friday offers, but we also have the PS4 Pro machine at $40 under the Thanksgiving price. That’s on top of this $60 PSN gift card for $50 and 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships at $40 shipped (about $5 under the Black Friday price).

Just after Amazon unleashed its Black Friday deals on us a couple days ago, Sony unveiled its upcoming price drops right before GameStop’s preview ad hit. Needless to say, the game deals will be coming non-stop this year, on top of just about every other product category.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

  • The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play
  • The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers
  • The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $44+ $35

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Rakuten

Rakuten
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard