Don’t wait for Black Friday, DualShock 4 controllers are already $35 shipped

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 at $34.99 shipped. Simply log in to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD6 at checkout. Today’s deal $25 under the $60 MSRP and $4 under the best advertised Black Friday 2019 price. It is also about $10 under the current Amazon listing. You can expect all the usual fixings on this current generation DS4 including the multi-touch click pad, built-in speaker, a stereo headset jack and more. All of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Not only are the DualShock 4 deals already beating the upcoming Black Friday offers, but we also have the PS4 Pro machine at $40 under the Thanksgiving price. That’s on top of this $60 PSN gift card for $50 and 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships at $40 shipped (about $5 under the Black Friday price).

Just after Amazon unleashed its Black Friday deals on us a couple days ago, Sony unveiled its upcoming price drops right before GameStop’s preview ad hit. Needless to say, the game deals will be coming non-stop this year, on top of just about every other product category.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play

The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers

The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!