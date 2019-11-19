PS4 Pro + extra controller already under Black Friday price: $294 (Reg. $440+)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via Rakuten is now offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with an extra Crystal DualShock 4 controller for $294 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ANT59C at checkout. Regularly $400 without the extra controller, you’re looking at roughly $146 in savings with today’s bundle offer. It is also about $40 or more below the best advertised Black Friday prices from Sony, GameStop and others. The super charged PS4 Pro brings the familiar PlayStation experience home along with support for HDR and 4K displays. You’ll receive everything you need to hook it up and start playing in the box. Head below for more details.

Considering you are getting two DualShock 4 controllers with today’s bundle deal, it might be a good idea to grab a dual charger too. The highly-rated PowerA model will get the job done for under $19 Prime shipped.

We also have the same Crystal DualShock 4 controller on sale for $40 right now if you already have a Pro machine. That’s on top of this $60 PSN gift card for $50 and one-year PlayStation Plus memberships at $5 below the advertised Black Friday listings.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more. The bundle also displays unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors as well with its HDR Technology.

