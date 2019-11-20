Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Display helps with holiday cooking: $83 (Reg. $200)

Trusted seller Theprunedanish (99.5% positive feedback from 15,000+) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $82.95 shipped. Normally you’ll pay $200 at Best Buy and Lenovo, today’s offer saves you 58% and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. Centered around its eight-inch screen, Lenovo Smart Display supercharges Assistant with the ability to watch YouTube content, pull up smart camera feeds, and so much more. As per the usual, you’ll also be able to summon up Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, or listen to music, or ask cooking questions. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

With the holiday season around the corner, having Google Assistant in the kitchen will surely come in handy for measurement conversion, recipes, and plenty of other cooking knowhow. A great alternative to Lenovo’s Smart Display would be to grab this highly-rated Home Mini mount for $8. If you’re already invested in the Assistant ecosystem, the mount will make it easy to relocate an existing speaker without taking up valuable countertop space.

Speaking of Home Mini, security-conscious folks won’t want to miss out on an offer spotted earlier this afternoon. Right now you can get a free Google Home Mini with Wyze’s Smart Home Bundle at $109 ($158 value). While you’re at it, be sure to check out this year’s best of Black Friday deals in the smart home realm.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat.

