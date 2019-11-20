Score a Home Mini for free with Wyze’s Smart Home Bundle at $109 ($158 value)

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle paired with a Google Home Mini for $109 shipped when adding both to your cart. Typically you’d pay upwards of $158 for both items, with the bundle going for $109 by itself and the Assistant speaker regularly fetching $49, though it’s currently marked down to $25. This is the best value we’ve seen to date, as well. Included in this starter bundle is Wyze Cam, alongside three of its LED light bulbs, two smart plugs, Wyze Sense security kit, and a 32GB microSD card. This is a great way to dive into the popular camera system while also outfitting your smart home with a variety of new sensors and accessories to control. Wyze products are well-reviewed across the board at Amazon, and you can dive into our announcement coverage for more details on its lights, smart plugs, or Sense system.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option when it comes to the Wyze ecosystem, consider its Cam V2 and Sense Starter Kit bundle for $44 at Amazon. You’ll ditch the some of the gear included above, but will be able to take advantage of the recording capabilities and monitor other activity your home.

Smart home deals are far from in short supply today, as we’re seeing a collection of Anker’s budget-friendly gear on sale from $9.50, as well as Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $149, besting the expected Black Friday price by $30. While you’re at it, be sure to check out this year’s best of Black Friday deals in the smart home realm.

Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

