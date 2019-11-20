[Update: Back in-stock| Entry-level 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $200 off, deals from $674 shipped
Update: These deals are now available once again.
Amazon is now taking up to $200 off Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi models. On the entry-level configurations on each size, this is a match of the best prices we’ve seen at Amazon in both instances. Select prices are currently being matched at Walmart. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.
Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”
Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
- iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more
