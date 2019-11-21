Organize your thoughts with The Five Minute Journal for $16 (Reg. $23+)

- Nov. 21st 2019 9:07 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Intelligent Change (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering The Five Minute Journal for $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 or more, today’s deal is within cents of the best we have tracked over the last year at Amazon. It sells for $23 direct as well. This is essentially your typical journal/notebook, just with a more guided experience to “boost happiness & increase productivity each day.” Broken up in to day and night routines, it helps you to stay focused through a structured format: “gratitude, prioritizing your day, 3 amazing things, inspiring quotes, daily affirmation, end of day reflection.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the guided format of The Five Minute Journal doesn’t appeal to you, there are options for less. The Moleskine Classic Notebook is a great option at under $13 Prime shipped while the AmazonBasics Classic Lined Notebook can save you even more at $7 Prime shipped. Both of which will give you that old-school notebook vibe with hardcovers and elastic closures.

The Five Minute Journal:

  • THE ORIGINAL FIVE MINUTE JOURNAL: 500,000 + people use our products to boost happiness & increase productivity each day – don’t settle for less, our products have been personally tested and research supported.
  • THE DAILY LAYOUT: A structured format to boost your happiness in 5 minutes a day including: gratitude, prioritizing your day, 3 amazing things, inspiring quotes, daily affirmation, end of day reflection.

