Organize your thoughts with The Five Minute Journal for $16 (Reg. $23+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Intelligent Change (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering The Five Minute Journal for $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 or more, today’s deal is within cents of the best we have tracked over the last year at Amazon. It sells for $23 direct as well. This is essentially your typical journal/notebook, just with a more guided experience to “boost happiness & increase productivity each day.” Broken up in to day and night routines, it helps you to stay focused through a structured format: “gratitude, prioritizing your day, 3 amazing things, inspiring quotes, daily affirmation, end of day reflection.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if the guided format of The Five Minute Journal doesn’t appeal to you, there are options for less. The Moleskine Classic Notebook is a great option at under $13 Prime shipped while the AmazonBasics Classic Lined Notebook can save you even more at $7 Prime shipped. Both of which will give you that old-school notebook vibe with hardcovers and elastic closures.

The Five Minute Journal:

THE ORIGINAL FIVE MINUTE JOURNAL: 500,000 + people use our products to boost happiness & increase productivity each day – don’t settle for less, our products have been personally tested and research supported.

THE DAILY LAYOUT: A structured format to boost your happiness in 5 minutes a day including: gratitude, prioritizing your day, 3 amazing things, inspiring quotes, daily affirmation, end of day reflection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!