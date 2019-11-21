Be ready for holiday meal prep at 30% off, deals from $8 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off kitchen tools for Thanksgiving. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. One standout is the AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $31.49. Regularly $44, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The enameled cast iron Dutch oven is suitable for all cooking surfaces and is oven-safe to 400-degrees. Along with side loop handles for easy carrying, it has a “secure-fitting” lid and a 6-quart capacity. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.



Another notable deal from today’s kitchen Gold Box sale is the KitchenAid 17-Piece Tools and Gadget Set (KC448BXOBA) for $29.99. Regularly $40 or more, this is within $2 or so of the all-time low and the best price we can find on the 17-piece set. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

You can browse through the sale for yourself right here. From potato mashers and oven mitts to meat thermometers and roasting pans, there are some great options for Thanksgiving and holiday meal preparation here. The deals start from just $8 and are available for today only.

AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

Enameled cast-iron

Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention

Vitreous enamel finish won’t react to food

Can be used to marinate, cook, and store food

Loop side handles for easy transport

Secure-fitting lid

Oven-safe to 400 degrees F

