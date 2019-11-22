Ember’s Temperature/App-Controlled Smart Mugs now $50 shipped (Nearly 40% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Ember 10-Oz. Temperature Controlled Ceramic Mug for $49.99 shipped in both black and white. Matched direct via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, they are currently starting at $65 on Amazon where they have never dropped below $55. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Ember is an app and temperature controlled smart mug designed to keep your beverages at a specific temperature. Using your iPhone and Apple Watch, you can select a desired temperature between 120 and 145-degrees as well as control other customizations like the color on the on-board LED. It features 1-hour of battery life on a single charge but you can use the included charging coaster “for all day use.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Also for today only and courtesy of the official Best Buy eBay store, the larger 14-Oz. model is on sale for $64.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130, this one is also at the best price we can find and well under the best Amazon listings. Also rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Prefer a standard mug that doesn’t cost more than your coffee maker? Here’s a 6-pack of standard white mugs for just $20 Prime shipped. Or opt for the $25 stainless steel YETI vacuum insulated mug for a more affordable heat retaining option than today’s lead deal.

Ember Temperature Controlled Ceramic Mug:

Keep your favorite beverage piping hot with this Ember temperature-controlled ceramic mug. The Ember app lets you set the mug to your desired heat and sends you a message when your drink is ready. The included charging coaster ensures this black Ember temperature-controlled ceramic mug is always ready for your cocoa, coffee or tea.

