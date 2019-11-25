Smartphone Accessories: Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank $136 (20% off), more

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront offers its Sherpa 100PD Qi Charging Power Bank for $135.95 shipped. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low as well. Encased in a rugged metal enclosure, Sherpa touts 25600mAh internal battery. On top of featuring an integrated 10W Qi charging pad, Goal Zero’s power bank also packs dual 2.4A USB-A slots and a USB-C PD port capable of dishing out 60W of power. It’s also compatible with the brand’s lineup of solar panels for refueling on-the-go. Rated 5/5 stars and you can learn more about Goal Zero’s Sherpa lineup in our announcement coverage.
It’s our best-selling power bank, slimmed down and dialed. With 94.72 Watts of power delivered to your most crucial devices in a fraction of the time, the Sherpa 100PD is made for action-packed days when every minute counts. Charge USB-C laptops, tablets, phones, mirrorless cameras, and more.
Airline approved, travel ready Lightweight, sleek design fits easily into packs, bags, and camera cases. Ideal for travel where space is limited.
