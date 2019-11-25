Withings Steel HR Sport returns to Amazon low at $140 (30% off), more from $65

Amazon has rolled out some Black Friday discounts today on a selection of Withings smartwatches and other iPhone-enabled health monitoring devices. Headlining these deals, Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $139.96 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the Amazon all-time low set for the first time back on Prime Day. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25 days of battery life, and water resistance. And as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of heath-related features. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and in our hands-on review, we found that it “checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.” More deals and details below.

On sale today as well, you’ll find the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $125.96 shipped at Amazon. That saves you $54 from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new Amazon low. Compared to the HR Sport model, Withings’ Hybrid Steel still packs up to 25 days of battery life, but features a smaller 36mm form-factor. You’ll also ditch the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 440 Amazon shoppers.

Other notable Withings deals:

Looking to strap a Wear OS device onto your wrist? Misfit’s Black Friday sale takes up to $100 off smartwatches and more from $30.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!