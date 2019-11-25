L.L. Bean Early Black Friday Specials takes 25% off boots and slippers

For two days only, L.L. Bean Early Black Friday Flash Sale offers 25% off Bean Boots and Wicked Good Slippers. Just use code FLASH25 at checkout. Elevate your fall style with the 8-inch Authentic Bean Boots that are currently marked down to $104. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $139. They’re available in both men’s or women’s styles and are waterproof for this season’s wet weather. These boots are cushioned for insole and they have a stable base for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

