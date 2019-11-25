L.L. Bean Early Black Friday Specials takes 25% off boots and slippers

For two days only, L.L. Bean Early Black Friday Flash Sale offers 25% off Bean Boots and Wicked Good Slippers. Just use code FLASH25 at checkout. Elevate your fall style with the 8-inch Authentic Bean Boots that are currently marked down to $104. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $139. They’re available in both men’s or women’s styles and are waterproof for this season’s wet weather. These boots are cushioned for insole and they have a stable base for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 8-inch Authentic Bean Boots $104 (Orig. $139)
- Limited-Edition Gore-Tex Boots $202 (Orig. $269)
- Wicked Good Moccasins $59 (Orig. $79)
- Wicked Good Lodge Chukkas $82 (Orig. $109)
- Wicked Good Scuffs III $59 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- L.L. bean Authentic Duck Boots $104 (Orig. $139)
- Signature Wicked Good Boots $187 (Orig. $249)
- Tumbled Leather Sherling Lined Boots $158 (Orig. $210)
- Wicked Good Moccasins $59 (Orig. $79)
- Limited-Edition Shearling-Lined Boots $202 (Orig. $269)
- …and even more deals…
