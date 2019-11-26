APC’s Connect 50 UPS doubles as a mobile power bank at $55 (Save 50%)

Newegg is currently offering APC Connect 50 UPS with Mobile Power Pack for $54.99 shipped when code 9BFCMPC2 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $110, today’s offer saves you 50% and marks a new 2019 low. APC’s Connect 50 UPS features a unique design that offers a home battery backup that’s rated to keep your Wi-Fi online for two and a half hours. There’s also a built-in removable power pack which allows you to take the battery with you on-the-go. There’s a total of three 2.4A USB ports include here, alongside dual AC outlets. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

If the mobile power aspect of the lead deal doesn’t do much for you, consider bringing home the AmazonBasics 400VA UPS at $44 instead. This model not only lets you save even more compared to the APC model, but trading off the power pack nets you extra runtime.

Speaking of mobile batteries, don’t forget that we’re seeing Jackery’s Explorer 500 Power Station at a new low of $424 (Save $75).

APC Connect 50 UPS with Mobile Power Pack features:

Up to 2.5 hours of network backup power

Removable mobile battery pack

Small, light and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery

Convenient mobile charging via 3 USB ports

